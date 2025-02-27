MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested two 18-year-old men following a robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon in Millsboro.
According to DSP, troopers responded around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the 20000 block of Lucky Lane after receiving a report of a robbery. Investigators determined that a 15-year-old victim had been communicating via a social media app with someone he believed to be his cousin. The two arranged to meet for the sale of sweatshirts.
Shortly after, two men arrived at the victim’s home in a green Kia Soul. The victim entered the car, where one of the suspects, later identified as Jyair Freeman of Smyrna, pointed a handgun at him and hit him in the head. The victim managed to escape, while the suspects took off with the sweatshirts. The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.
According to troopers the victim contacted police and provided descriptions of the suspects and their car. Troopers located the Kia Soul in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on John J. Williams Highway. Freeman and Tizonn Trotter of Elkton, were taken into custody without incident. A search of the car led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun and the stolen sweatshirts.
Both suspects were transported to Troop 4, where they were charged.
Jyair Freeman faces multiple charges, including:
Robbery First Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Assault Third Degree
Freeman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 secured bond.
Tizonn Trotter was charged with:
Robbery First Degree (Felony)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Trotter was also arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,000 secured bond. The investigation remains ongoing.