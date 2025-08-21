Temporary fire substation planned to serve Milford’s expanding neighborhoods

MILFORD, Del. - Rapid growth in Milford, particularly on the city’s southeast side, has created a need for faster emergency response, according to local leaders.
The Carlisle Fire Company says it plans to use an existing building on Cedar Beach Road as a new substation and hopes to open by early next year. The Delaware State Fire Commission recently approved the project, though the fire company says the building will need modifications to meet safety standards.
Milford Mayor Todd Culotta said the substation is long overdue.
“Now you’re closer to some of those volunteers and getting that truck or apparatus out to the issue is much quicker,” Culotta said. “This has been needed for a very long time.”
City officials say the additional site will make fire protection more accessible as development continues on the southeast side. The fire company says the substation will operate behind Mohawk Electric.
The Carlisle Fire Company says it has no current plans to make the Cedar Beach Road location a permanent facility. The Delaware Fire Commission authorized the building for temporary use.