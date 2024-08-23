Rusty the german shepherd

This goofy german shepherd named Rusty is available for adoption from HAP foster care. (Humane Animal Partners)

 

DELAWARE - Humane Animal Partners announce their tenth annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

This campaign is a nationwide adoption event happening now through Sept. 10. The following discounts are offered at all three locations, which are in Rehoboth Beach, Wilmington and Newark.

  • $50 off all dogs
  • $25 off all cats
Senior Cat Grace

This senior cat named Grace is available for adoption at HAP Stanton/Christiana. (Humane Animal Partners)

According to HAP, Clear the Shelters has helped more than one million pets find homes and raise millions of dollars for participating organizations. All HAP animals are spayed/neutered, given age-appropriate vaccines, microchipped and examined by a veterinarian prior to adoption.