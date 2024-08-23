DELAWARE - Humane Animal Partners announce their tenth annual Clear the Shelters campaign.
This campaign is a nationwide adoption event happening now through Sept. 10. The following discounts are offered at all three locations, which are in Rehoboth Beach, Wilmington and Newark.
- $50 off all dogs
- $25 off all cats
According to HAP, Clear the Shelters has helped more than one million pets find homes and raise millions of dollars for participating organizations. All HAP animals are spayed/neutered, given age-appropriate vaccines, microchipped and examined by a veterinarian prior to adoption.