HARRINGTON, Del. - The state has closed its doors to the 105 Annual Delaware State Fair, celebrating its "Small State Big Fun" theme for this year.
The fair said it brought in over 303,000 people from July 18 to July 27, and despite some poor weather during the final weekend, the fair still saw over 85,000 visitors for its closing weekend.
One of the biggest highlights from this year was the livestock events, as they accumulated over $400,000 in sales, and featured a new livestream feature for the Livestock Extravaganza so people could have the option to join virtually as well. This year also showcased virtual barn tours, and a historical guide through the barns that could be accessed via QR codes and online.
Big names like Rick Springfield and Ludacris were present on behalf of the Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series. Grounds entertainment like racing pigs and Circus Hollywood also provided over 2,000 hours of free fun.
A huge charitable mark was also reached as the Food Bank of Delaware was able to collect over 14,000 pounds of food from the fair.
Some new features that were present this year were self-serve ticket kiosks and high velocity fans in the grandstand to keep visitors cool in the high temperatures.
The fair said plans are already in place to make the 2025 Delaware State Fair even bigger and better.