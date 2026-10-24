Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex County. In Maryland, Talbot County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&