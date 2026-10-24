REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Thousands of people gathered along Rehoboth Ave. Saturday morning to celebrate one of the area's biggest fall traditions.
The Sea Witch Festival brings costumes, creativity, and plenty of Halloween spirit to Delaware's coast.
Karl Schmidt and his family traveled from Essington, PA to get into the Halloween spirit, and set up shop on the Ave. at 8 a.m.
Matthew Trone from Rehoboth Beach said him and his crew take Sea Witch very seriously. "It's a whole team of people we have, I think like seven spots here. We start early in the week. We line cars up. We stay up all night Thursday night."
The energy is part of what makes this weekend so special for so many. Sea Witch brings locals and visitors together for a tradition that continues to draw people back to the beach.