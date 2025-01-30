DOVER, Del. – The crackdown on illicit massage parlors in Delaware continues to yield results in the First State. The Delaware Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Unit announced the closure of its 25th operation since it was first formed back in 2022. The announcement comes as January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, wraps up.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings emphasized the importance of holding both traffickers and patrons accountable.
“Patronizing a prostitute or an illicit massage establishment is not a victimless crime,” Jennings said. “Most, if not all, of these workers are being trafficked and subject to horrific treatment. Those who solicit them are contributing to that abuse.”
The Human Trafficking Unit has worked with law enforcement and community organizations to investigate and dismantle Illicit Massage Establishment's or IMEs. These establishments often pose as legitimate massage businesses while facilitating commercial sex services. Law enforcement agencies, including the Delaware State Police and municipal police departments, have executed search warrants and taken enforcement actions against IMEs in multiple cities, including Newark, Wilmington, Dover, and Milford.
The Attorney General's Office has released a list of recent closures as part of their initiative:
2024 Closures:
- Serenity Bodyworks, Milford
- Half Day Spa, Newark
- Aroma Massage, Lewes
- Asian Body Works Red Sun, Wilmington
- Best Asian Bodywork, Wilmington
- Dover Body & Soul, Dover
2023 and 2022 Closures:
- Rainbox 7 Spa, Newark
- Bloom Massage, Newark
- Royal Spa, Bear
- Nice Beauty Spa, Newark
- Relaxation Studio, Wilmington
- Lifhea Spa, Milton
- Additional locations in Felton, Claymont, and other cities
Along with shutting down IMEs, Delaware authorities have charged 35 people for patronizing a prostitute as part of a statewide campaign against human trafficking. Reverse prostitution operations have been conducted in multiple locations, including Rehoboth, Wilmington, and Georgetown. Arrested individuals range in age from 20 to 74 and come from Delaware, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, and New York.
“The shutdown of these illicit massage establishments and our special operations to interdict activities impacting neighborhoods is a significant step in protecting vulnerable individuals,” a spokesperson for the Dover Police Department said. “We will continue to work diligently to prevent such activities and support those in need.”