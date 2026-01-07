DOVER, Del. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) along with Dover City Council Members, state elected officials, and healthcare and EMS leaders held a press conference at the Blood Bank of Delmarva’s Dover Donor Center in recognition of National Blood Donor Month.
The event raised awareness about the importance of blood donation, and included shared firsthand perspectives from first responders.
According to BBD Vice President Kristin Frederick, things like holiday travel and seasonal illnesses strain blood supply this time of year.
“These factors cause sharp declines in donor turnout while the demand for blood products from our healthcare system remains the same, if not higher,” said Frederick.
The conference also recognized Delaware’s innovative and lifesaving prehospital transfusion program. One of the speakers at the event was Delaware EMS Medical Director Dr. Robert Rosenbaum.
“Delaware’s Office of EMS and paramedic agency leaders recognized that developing the ability to carry and transfuse whole blood to injured and bleeding patients in the field could save lives,” Dr. Rosenbaum said.
To date, BBD’s prehospital partners have transfused over 450 units of whole blood in the field.
The event encouraged the community to make blood donation a priority in the New Year.