LEWES, Del.- A parking dispute in Lewes ends with a decision from the city. The council voted 3 to 2 Monday night to keep parking restrictions in place along Savannah Road, outside Lewes Brewing Company.
The city says keeping the bike lane is a matter of safety and Dave Jones, owner of Lewes Brewing Company says the restrictions are hurting it's customers.
Jones says he feels his business is singled out by the no parking signs. "It's just in our area. 800ft. That is the problem. And I think that the, the bike and pad and I think certain people are using safety as a crutch."
Donald Legg lives in Lewes and frequently bikes in the area. Legg is happy the bike lane is staying. "it's so hard to get around here with the park cars anyway. And you would it would just you couldn't bicycle down that road if you let people park there. So I'm defending the bike trail."
The city voting to maintain the current restrictions does not mean the disagreement is going away. "I think that we're definitely going to continue to fight this. We're going to wear our options out and see what direction it takes us." Jones explained.
Jones says he will keep fighting, but at this point, no other action from Lewes is planned.