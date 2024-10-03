Dewey Beach Police

The town reminds people that this programs is not a property management company. While the DBPD routinely patrols the town, they do not perform regular checks of every property that submits their information. 

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - As the warm weather comes to an end and many leave their summer homes behind until next year, the Dewey Beach Winter Watch program will be in full effect. 

The program is a free service provided because the department is aware that many of property owners do not reside in Dewey Beach full time. 

According to the Town, the department works alongside Town Hall staff to maintain contact information for each property in case of water damage, storm damage or suspicious activity. 

If you have a specific concern in regard to your property, you are encouraged to call Dewey Beach Police at 302-227-1110 or the Dewey Beach Town Hall at 302-227-6363.

Reporter

Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey. Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication.

