MILFORD, Del. - Pairing the farmer with the chef to cook up something special, all in service of The Food Bank of Delaware. The Food Bank is set to host its second annual The Farmer and The Chef event.
In Milford on Thursday, Sept. 11, local farmers will team up with some of the state's top chefs to create meals made from locally-sourced Delaware Grown ingredients. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the goods, all while helping the Food Bank of Delaware raise both money and awareness.
“As we celebrate the second year of this special event, we are reminded of the powerful partnership between Delaware’s farmers, chefs, and the Food Bank of Delaware,” said President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “Together, we’re not just showcasing the flavors of our state, we’re demonstrating how collaboration and community spirit can help ensure that every neighbor has access to good, nutritious food.”
While the food is being cooked up and served, attendees will get a chance to explore the Food Bank’s 3.5-acre garden. The garden features four greenhouses for year-round growing, field growing space and a memorial garden to honor the country’s veterans. Last year, the Food Bank harvested more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce.
Key information:
-Tickets cost $75 per person
-Price includes tasting samples and drinks
-Bryan and The Barn Owls will be playing live
The money raised from "Farmer and The Chef" will go directly towards supporting the Food Bank of Delaware's food distribution programs, said the organization. For people who are not able to attend but do want to donate to the cause, Delaware Electric Cooperative will match every dollar given 2-to-1.