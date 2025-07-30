DELAWARE - The New Castle County Council says the public does not trust a recent property reassessment conducted by Tyler Technologies in a recent release. In response to the public's opinion, councilmen David Tackett and Brandon Toole are requesting an independent audit of the property reassessment in New Castle County. The backlash has prompted the General Assembly to get ready for a special session in the near future.
The reassessment was paid for by the county to determine property values, affecting how much people pay in taxes. “I’ve heard from many residents who feel their property values don’t match the real market or past assessments,” said Tackett who agrees that the reassessment is necessary for fair taxation, but is aware of the public's concern. Tackett acknowledged, "People are frustrated by how unclear the process was and feel the appeals system didn’t help. An independent audit is essential to restore public trust and ensure fairness.”
Councilman Toole added, "There’s been a big shift in tax burden onto homeowners, and we need to look into that." Both councilmen provided a list of several concerns, some of which include:
Lack of Transparency: Many homeowners say they don’t understand how Tyler Technologies calculated their property values.
Inconsistent Values: Similar homes in the same areas received very different assessments. Some high-value homes and commercial properties were assessed much lower, leading to reduced taxes.
Impact on Vulnerable Groups: Seniors, low-income families, and long-time residents are hit hardest by unexplained increases, threatening their ability to stay in their homes.
Flawed Appeals Process: The system for challenging assessments has been described as ineffective, with most appeals being denied or only slightly adjusted.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the General Assembly would prepare for a special session in the coming weeks, regarding the public backlash of New Castle County's recently issued property tax bills.
Sen. Gerald Hocker (Ocean View) said, "Property reassessment was always going to be complicated, but the way it's been handled has left many Delawareans blindsided."
Rep. Tim Dukes went further, highlighting the financial struggles citizens are facing. “We’re hearing from people who are struggling to make ends meet and now face sudden, significant tax increases. We need to return to Dover, show urgency, and work across the aisle to ease the impact," he said.
For people who live in New Castle County and are curious about property tax information, there is a property search tool here.