DELAWARE - The state of Delaware is looking to support young workers by strengthening connections between community organizations and state agencies.
The Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Industrial Affairs is launching a new virtual informational series called The Delaware Youth Workforce Connect Call. It will be hosted every month by the department’s Office of Wage & Hour.
This new program targets youth workers in Delaware between the ages of 14 and 17. The idea is to equip and employ young people while educating employers on compliance requirements.
Dates, times and expectations:
- Aug. 21
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Microsoft Teams
- A presentation on child labor laws and workplace compliance for minors
- Legislative updates on youth employment in Delaware
- A preview of upcoming work readiness events and opportunities
- Registration is available online
“Our mission is to ensure Delaware employers understand their responsibilities while safeguarding the rights of workers — especially our youngest members of our workforce,” said Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “The Delaware Youth Workforce Connect Call creates a space for collaboration, resource sharing, and compliance education that benefits both youth workers and employers.”
Along with all the presentations, the Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Industrial Affairs hopes that this program will help participants share tools, resources and best practices to help create safe and positive work experiences for young employees.