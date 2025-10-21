This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
MILLSBORO, Del. - A few trims and cuts made a big difference at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where local tree companies came together to honor those who served.
On Sept. 17, volunteers across the nation participated in “Saluting Branches,” an annual day of service where tree care professionals donate their time to maintain veterans’ cemeteries and memorial sites. In Millsboro, several Delaware companies joined the effort to give the cemetery a special makeover.
Toby Schlick, owner of Complete Tree Care, said his team has proudly taken part in the event for more than five years. “The guys all look forward to it — giving back to the community for our veterans,” Schlick said. “I am a veteran, and it makes it a special place for me to be here today and see all the progress that everybody’s doing.”
Schlick said three local tree companies joined forces to remove dead branches, clean up the landscape and process debris through chippers.
Robert Logan with Cypress Tree Care says Saluting Branches reaches far beyond Delaware. “We have over 100 locations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico,” Logan said. “Tree companies in each area donate their time every year. This year, we’re trying to raise $5 million for veterans.”
While crews worked outside, others supported behind the scenes. Lisa Lasher, co-owner of Lasher’s Barbecue, provided hot lunches to all volunteers free of charge. “As an appreciation for them, Lasher’s Barbecue provides a nice hot lunch for everybody who comes out,” she said.
From trimming trees to serving meals, volunteers said their efforts are all about honoring those who served the nation — and they plan to be back again next year.