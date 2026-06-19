LEWES, Del. — Team USA picked up another win on the World Cup stage Friday afternoon, beating Australia 2-0.
For fans who could not be there in person, Rocking the Docks hosted a free watch party near the Cape May-Lewes Ferry grounds, where people gathered to cheer on the red, white and blue.
The crowd brought plenty of energy, with chants of “U-S-A,” vuvuzelas and cheers filling the waterfront area throughout the game.
Event organizer Matt Van Belle said the turnout was larger than expected.
“This is a bigger turnout than maybe we expected,” Van Belle said. “But this is great. I mean, and we’re still half hour before game time, so excited to see it fill in. It’s great. It’s very, very exciting.”
For some fans, the excitement went beyond the game itself. They said it was encouraging to see Americans getting more passionate about soccer, especially in a country often dominated by football, basketball and baseball.
“I’ve been a soccer fan for my whole life,” one fan said. “So it’s really cool to see Americans getting excited for soccer.”
Bill Ledbetter said he believes this could be a special tournament for Team USA.
“USA baby. This is our year,” Ledbetter said. “This is our tournament. We haven’t scored four goals since 1930. We are ready to go.”
The U.S. finished the game with a 2-0 win over Australia.