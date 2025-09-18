farm bbal court

Officials say the recent vandalism included broken liquor bottles, damaged playground equipment and a shattered basketball backboard. (Photo: Town of Farmington) 

FARMINGTON, Del.- The Town of Farmington says its basketball court has been vandalized. Officials say the court, playground and schoolhouse property are now closed until further notice.

Officials indicate it’s not the first time the court has been targeted.

In a post to the town’s official Facebook page, leaders thanked community members for their financial contributions and hard work in maintaining the court. “Together, we put in relentless effort to provide the children with a safe space to play and foster respect,” the post said. “This situation has reached a critical point, and it’s clear that a decision must now be made.”

Officials say the recent vandalism included broken liquor bottles, damaged playground equipment and a shattered basketball backboard. The town is reviewing new safety measures and asks anyone with information about those involved to contact them.

