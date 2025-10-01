FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Thousands of tiny clams were released into Assawoman Bay on Wednesday as part of a collaborative effort between Delaware Sea Grant and students from Sussex Central High School.
Inside a green bag were 240,000 clams, which students helped sprinkle into the bay. Hatchery coordinator Alyssa Campbell said the clams not only help water quality but also will eventually be ready for harvest.
"In 2 to 3 years, they should be good enough size to harvest," Campbell said. "All while they're out here, they're filtering the water, so they're creating a benefit while they're here."
The clams start small, growing a foot by the second week and beginning to form their shells by the third week. At that stage, they are no bigger than a grain of sand. By six weeks, the clams are ready to be released into the bay.
"Our growers have been asking for clams," Campbell said. "So this year, as we're figuring out the oysters, let's try our clams as well."
Renee Jerns, deputy superintendent for the Indian River School District, said the school plans to start a clam harvesting program to give students a hands-on look at careers in marine science and coastal restoration.
"They were asking a lot of great questions, it built their curiosity," Jerns said. "So when they get to this part of their learning, they will have the background knowledge to add to that."
This was the first public release of clams in Delaware's inland bays. Campbell noted that not all 240,000 clams are expected to survive, but even if half do, it could make a significant difference in the bay’s ecosystem.