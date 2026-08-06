REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach voters will head to the polls Saturday to elect two commissioners from a field of three candidates, choosing between challenger Jeffrey Goode and incumbent commissioners Patrick Gossett and Mark Saunders.
While all three candidates say they want what is best for the city, they offer different priorities on spending, growth and the future direction of Rehoboth Beach.
Goode: City needs stronger fiscal oversight
Goode, a retired economist who previously worked for the federal government, said his professional background would bring a different perspective to City Hall. "My background is in economics and finance," Goode said. "I'm very skilled in cost benefit." Goode said the city's biggest challenge is spending, arguing the budget has grown much faster than inflation over the past decade. "I think the city is in dire need of fiscal responsibility, and I think I could help provide that and be a voice for fiscal sanity," Goode said.
He said if elected, he would push to keep annual budget increases in line with inflation except during emergencies. "I would keep it to the rate of inflation, and anything over it has to be an emergency," he said. Goode also criticized the city's legal expenses surrounding litigation involving City Manager Taylour Tedder's hiring package, which included a $750,000 housing loan.
Instead of spending money on legal fees, Goode said the city should prioritize repairing aging infrastructure and maintaining existing assets. "We have streets that are buckled, we have so much water and sewer systems, they need a lot, millions and millions of dollars to take care of," Goode said. "We don't need to reimagine things, we need to fix what we have."
Goode is also the husband of current Commissioner Suzanne Goode. If elected, the commission would include a husband and wife serving together. Goode dismissed concerns that the arrangement would give the couple too much influence. "There's no chance that we're going to have too much power together," Goode said.
He also argued that commissioners frequently vote together regardless of personal relationships. "They all vote the same," Goode said. "If one of them said the sky is purple, six of them would vote the sky is purple. So there's no chance that we're going to have too much power. That's ridiculous. Suzanne is alone, she's literally alone."
Gossett: Highlights decades of public service
Incumbent Patrick Gossett said more than 20 years serving both on the Board of Commissioners and the city's Planning Commission have prepared him to continue representing residents. "I've been in a little over 20 years of public service here in Rehoboth Beach," Gossett said.
He said his approach is to carefully study issues before making decisions. "I try to listen to all sides of an opinion, do my homework, do my research as to what really the issues are, and then apply what I think is the best decision for the entire aspect of the city," he said.
Looking ahead, Gossett said commissioners must continue planning for the city's future as Rehoboth grows and more residents live in the city year-round. He said the city's comprehensive planning efforts will help balance future growth with maintaining Rehoboth's character while meeting increased demand for city services. "We now have more and more year-round people that are demanding more services, and we have to be able to meet those services," he said.
Gossett also said commissioners should focus on governing despite disagreements. "Nobody gets their way all the time," he said. "Personalities should just take a back seat to the real work at hand."
When asked about the possibility of Jeffrey Goode and his wife, Commissioner Suzanne Goode, serving together on the commission, Gossett said many residents have reached out to him expressing opposition to the idea.
"I've had many individual calls, front-door stops, emails and telephone calls from residents saying, 'This can't happen. We can't have this happen,'" Gossett said.
Saunders: Points to accomplishments during first term
Incumbent Mark Saunders said voters should judge him based on what he has accomplished during his first 18 months on the commission. "They can see what I've done in the last 18 months and decide whether or not they want to continue with me," Saunders said.
Among those accomplishments, Saunders points to helping establish the city's Streets Committee to address traffic, speeding and pedestrian safety concerns. "During the time I've been on the board, we were instrumental in putting together a Streets Committee, which took in some of the concerns people had about traffic and speed and calming," he said.
Saunders also pointed to his support for the new senior center and participation in major infrastructure decisions. He said serving on the commission has also given him a deeper appreciation for city employees. "I actually learned what an amazing group of people run the City of Rehoboth Beach," Saunders said. "It can be eye-opening."
Looking ahead, Saunders said managing growth remains one of the city's biggest challenges, particularly with two major hotel projects expected to bring construction into downtown. "I think our growth is probably the thing that I'm most concerned about managing," he said.
He said city leaders also need to minimize construction impacts on local businesses. "We're going to have to defend our businesses and make sure our businesses are not adversely affected by all the new traffic that's going to be coming during the construction," Saunders said.
Saunders also said residents have voiced concerns about the possibility of a husband and wife serving together on the commission. "We have 1,700 possible commissioners. Why can't we find two that aren't married?" Saunders said. "And I heard that over and over again."
Election information
The Rehoboth Beach municipal election will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To vote, residents must be registered with the city. Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old and either reside within Rehoboth Beach city limits, own property in the city for at least 30 days before the election or hold a qualifying lease of at least 10 years that has been in effect for at least six months before Election Day.
Voters will elect two commissioners to serve on the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners.