DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed the ASPCA’s 300,000th shelter animal relocated through its national Animal Relocation program. Maisie Belle is a 5-month-old mixed breed puppy who overcame the loss of a leg to get a second chance at life.
The SPCA says Maisie Belle was found in the yard of a Tennessee home with a broken leg, believed to be from being hit by a car. She was cared for by the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga and later had her injured leg amputated. After what the SPCA says is a full recovery, the pup traveled north to the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Copeland Center for Animal Welfare in New Castle, where they say she’ll soon be available for adoption.
Adam Lamb, CEO of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said the milestone highlights the importance of collaboration between shelters across the country.
Since launching a decade ago, the BVSPCA’s Second Chance Program has rescued and relocated more than 45,000 animals, according to the shelter. Maisie Belle will soon be available for adoption at the organization’s New Castle campus.