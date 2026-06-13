Three Maryland anglers earn FishMaryland Master Angler awards

Three Maryland anglers just earned one of the state's highest recreational fishing honors. See the trophy catches that helped them reach Master Angler status. (From left to right: Joshua Bernstein, Alex Gaillardo Perez, and George Cropper) (Maryland DNR) 

MARYLAND - Three Maryland anglers have earned FishMaryland Master Angler Milestone Awards, one of the highest honors in the state's recreational fishing program.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognized George Cropper of Princess Anne, Joshua Bernstein of Frederick and Alex Gaillardo Perez of Millersville for catching trophy-sized fish from 10 different species. The achievement is the highest milestone in the FishMaryland program, which launched in 2019.

The Maryland DNR says the three anglers became the 31st, 32nd and 33rd recipients of the Master Angler designation.

To see the fish they caught and learn more about their achievements, click here.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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