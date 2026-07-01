CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Three people and their eight dogs are displaced after an accidental grease fire while cooking in Cambridge according he Office of Maryland State Fire Marshal.
On Tuesday, around noon, the Maryland fire marshal responded to the scene, which took 50 minutes and 45 firefighters to control.
One person suffered a minor burn injury and was treated by EMS on scene. They refused hospital transport, and no other injuries were reported.
Fire marshals say the total loss is estimated to be $130,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants and their dogs.