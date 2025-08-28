Lewes Rocket

This photo of the rocket launch was taken by Carrie in Lewes.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Three TOMEX+ mission sounding rockets launched successfully from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Aug. 28. creating a nighttime spectacle.

The series of rockets took off beginning at approximately 10:43 p.m. However, officials delayed the launch window multiple times because of cloudy conditions.

"TOMEX+" is short for Turbelent Oxygen Mixing Experiment Plus. The goal of the  flights are to study the mesosphere, a layer of the Earth's atmosphere, by spreading vapor tracers and tracking lights. 

Newark Maryland Rocket

This photo of the rocket launch was taken by Allison in Newark, Maryland. 

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

