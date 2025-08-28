WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Three TOMEX+ mission sounding rockets launched successfully from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Aug. 28. creating a nighttime spectacle.
The series of rockets took off beginning at approximately 10:43 p.m. However, officials delayed the launch window multiple times because of cloudy conditions.
"TOMEX+" is short for Turbelent Oxygen Mixing Experiment Plus. The goal of the flights are to study the mesosphere, a layer of the Earth's atmosphere, by spreading vapor tracers and tracking lights.