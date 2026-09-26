Three Worcester County educators receive Simon McNeely Award

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Three Worcester County Public Schools educators have been named recipients of the 2026 Simon McNeely Award from SHAPE Maryland.
The award recognizes health and physical education professionals for professional growth, leadership and service to their schools and communities. Recipients must have at least five years of experience.
The honorees are Donyae Miles, a physical education and health teacher at Snow Hill Middle School (left); Zachary Johnson of Cedar Chapel Special School (right); and Ali Taylor (middle), a physical education educator.
WCPS administrators nominated all three educators. They will be recognized during the 2026 SHAPE Maryland Convention in Ocean City in November.
SHAPE Maryland is the state’s professional organization for health and physical educators.