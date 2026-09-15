This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
DAGSBORO, Del. — People donating blood at the Blood Bank of Delmarva in Dagsboro are helping provide lifesaving support to patients across the region, and those who work there say the impact can extend far beyond the donation chair.
Tony Prado, communications specialist for the Blood Bank of Delmarva, said he has seen firsthand what blood donations can mean for patients and their families.
“I think about an event we had recently where a little boy named Maverick, eight years old, met one of the donors that actually helped save his life”
For Prado, moments like that help define the blood bank’s work.
“It was a very powerful moment, very emotional, and that summed up what we do as, as, as, as the blood bank of Delmarva being able to give people a second chance and, and, and in something so lifesaving as a, as a blood donation. “
Jennifer Escalante, a donor collection technician, said she has enjoyed the connections she has made with donors and believes giving blood is about more than the donation process itself.
“I feel like it's such a broad topic. You know, I think some people think it's just like collecting blood, but in all reality, I feel like it's more than that.”
Jim Williams has donated blood three times a year for the past 25 years. A former firefighter, Williams said helping others is something his parents taught him.
“It's always this way. I was brought up. My mom. Dad taught me that and lost my mother two weeks ago. But it's still instilled the right thing to do and give back and help. Help others. ”
Prado encouraged people across Delmarva to consider donating.
“if you're looking for a way to give back to the to the, you know, coastal area, to Delmarva as a whole, the entire state of Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Virginia, donate blood with the blood Bank of Delmarva.”
The Blood Bank of Delmarva asks donors to stay for 15 minutes after giving blood. At the Dagsboro location, donors are offered sweet and salty snacks, beverages and ice cream after their donation.