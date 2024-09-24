SNOW HILL, Md. - Tiffany Knupp takes an Alford plea as a result of facing 9 counts including embezzlement and theft from the Gavin Knupp Foundation.
As a result of Tuesday's court ruling, Knupp will now have to depart with the foundation and pay $6,500 in restitution to the prosecution. The Alford plea means that she maintains her innocence, but acknowledges the evidence presented. The remaining funds in the foundation will go toward a charity that is determined by the board members.
Knupp’s attorney, Thomas Maronick, revealed that negotiations with prosecutors took several days and were not easy. However, he expressed relief that Knupp was not convicted. The defense has characterized the situation as a misunderstanding.
Maronick called it a "fantastic outcome," despite not achieving a full acquittal, adding that it wasn’t realistic to expect the state to dismiss the charges.
In court, Knupp was supported by two friends who vouched for her. Though she remained mostly quiet, Knupp expressed that she is ready to move forward, saying, "We are looking to start over."
Per the plea deal, the Gavin Knupp Foundation will be dissolved.
The Foundation was started following the hit-and-run death of her son in Ocean City in 2022. Her trial at the Worcester District Court on Sept. 24 was in relation to several counts claiming funds were missing from the foundation.