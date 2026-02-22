Tim Kennard River Run returns for 21st year in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - The 21st Tim Kennard River Run is set for March 1, according to a member of the race committee. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. from Salisbury Bible Fellowship.
According to a race committee member, participants can choose from three race options: a 10-mile run, a 5K run or a non-competitive 5K dog walk.
More than 345 runners are already registered, with organizers expecting between 400 and 500 participants by race day, says a race committee member.
The event raises money to support children and animals in honor of the late Tim Kennard, a Salisbury community member and runner who died from cancer at age 47, the member says. The race is held annually to preserve Kennard’s legacy and give back to the community through charitable fundraising.
Additional information about the event is available at the race's website.