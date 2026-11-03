MARYLAND - Incumbent Republican Del. Tom Hutchinson has won reelection to the Maryland House of Delegates in District 37B, securing one of the district's two seats. Hutchinson won with 20,773 votes.
House District 37B includes Talbot County and portions of Caroline, Dorchester and Wicomico counties.
Hutchinson has served in the Maryland General Assembly since 2023. He has a background in health care, business management and entrepreneurship.
He earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Dickinson College in 1987 and a master's degree in business administration from Loyola University Maryland in 2002.
During his time in office, Hutchinson has served on the House Health Committee and the Study Group on Economic Stability. He previously served on the Health and Government Operations Committee, where his work included health care occupations, long-term care and public health.
Hutchinson also chairs the Dorchester County and Talbot County delegations and serves on the Mid-Shore Regional Council.
Before entering public office, Hutchinson held executive positions at several health care research and consulting companies. He is also the president and owner of Hutchinson Home Services.
His community involvement includes the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, Cambridge Main Street, Dorchester County Farm Bureau and Dorchester Seafood Heritage Association.
Throughout his legislative career, Hutchinson has worked on issues involving health care, economic stability and matters affecting Eastern Shore communities.