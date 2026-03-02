DELAWARE - The Consumer Protection Unit identified the Top 10 Scams Delawareans reported in 2025.
According to the Consumer Protection Plan, imposter scams were the most common in 2025 with around 2,500 reports. Online shooping and negative review scams are second in the list with almost 1,500 reports.
Auto related and internet services have also been sent through scams with almost a 1,000 reports each. The Consumer Protection Unit shows health related and business and job opportunity scams had less than 500 reports with telephone and mobile services and investment related scams receiving fewer than that.
The scams with the least amount of reports in 2025 are home improvement and construction scams and travel and vacation scams.
The Consumer Protection Unit is providing tips and advice for consumers on how to reduce the risk of being scammed. To know more, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.
If you are a victim of scams, fill out a consumer complaint form at de.gov/consumercomplaint