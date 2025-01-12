Ocean Pines Yacht Club

This Touch of Italy will have Italian, seafood and American fare on its menus as well as local traditions like free summer concerts on the Yacht Club patio. 

OCEAN PINES, Md. — The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors has approved a five-year lease agreement with the Touch of Italy Group to manage food and beverage operations at the Yacht Club, the Beach Club and the Clubhouse Grille.

The company currently operates three Touch of Italy locations, the Royal Prime Steakhouse at Bally’s in Dover and the Sunset Island Bar and Grille in Ocean City, along with managing wedding and banquet services for Bally’s.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to raise the bar in Ocean Pines. The pressure’s on, but we’re confident we’ll deliver,” said Rick Lawrence, TOI's financial operations.

Stay updated on TOI’s official start date and upcoming announcements at oceanpines.org.

