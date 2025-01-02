ELLENDALE, Del. - New year, new council members is the goal as the Town of Ellendale is looking to fill vacant Town Council seats.
There are two seats available, each for a two year term. The ballot started with four names and is now down to three as one candidate withdrew from the race earlier in the week.
CANDIDATES
Aaron Moore is a life long Ellendale resident who graduated from Cape Henlopen High School. He is a career firefighter and paramedic in Anne Arundel County, Md. He has also volunteered with the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company for the last 27 years. Moore previously served on Town Council and the Town's Planning Commission. Moore has been with his wife for 17 years.
Samuel Noto has lived in Ellendale for two years and has been serving on Town Council for six months after replacing a previous member that moved away. He is retired after working for the State of Pennsylvania for 33 years as an accountant and an accounting systems analyst. Noto has been married to him wife, Diane, for 34 years.
The third candidate is Robert Billbrough. CoastTV reached out to Billbrough for an interview and he shared he will not be available for an interview and he will not be available before Saturday's election.
LOCAL CONCERNS
CoastTV spoke with locals in the area about their main concerns within the Town. The most pressing issues were increasing property taxes, lack of police presence, a rapidly growing town and workplace accountability. Here is what the candidates had to say on each topic.
Property Taxes
"I'm going to run again for council to keep a pulse on the increase within Ellendale of all these properties and so forth. We need to ensure that we're providing something to the taxpayers for all this increase in taxes that they're going to pay," said Noto.
"So if your house is worth $100,000 in the assessment and now it's worth $200,000, or you shouldn't just double your taxes again after a recent tax increase, they should change the tax rate. Should taxes go up a little bit each year, or would you rather have three or four years where they don't go up and then there's a big jump? That's something that would have to be discussed with the residents," said Moore.
Police Presence
"Well, one of the things that helps fund the police department now are grants. So we're pursuing and open to other grant opportunities that are out there for the police force," said Noto.
"The big things are increased staffing and trying to improve the funding there," said Moore.
The Ellendale Police Department has one full time police officer, Chief of Police, Bruce Von Goerres.
Town Growth
Possibly the number one concern amongst locals is the rapidly growing town. The concerns have only grown after a recent annexation. Samuel Noto says he voted in favor of the annexation. Aaron Moore says he did not get the chance to vote but he would've voted in favor as well.
"From what we've heard from the Wawa representative, it would be a benefit to the town as far as they would provide maybe 38 jobs or so for people who are residents of the town here. It would give them alternatives for shopping and food," Noto shared.
"If it's in Town, one, we get some revenue from the taxes. Secondly, we have a little more say over appearance," shared Moore.
Both candidate shared their support for new developments in town depends on whether it is a true benefit to the people of Ellendale.
Workplace Accountability
When asked about holding their potential future colleagues accountable, they both had clear answers.
"Yes, I will do my best to be a positive force on the town and to try to represent the people's voices as well as any other voices, be they on the council or some other outside influence. I'm a resident here now, it's my town as well as the other residents here," shared Noto.
"Absolutely. Without fear or favor," said Moore.
MEET THE CANDIDATES
The Town of Ellendale announced they are hosting a meet the candidates event on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. The event will be at the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company at 302 Main Street. It is free of charge. To view their announcement, click here.
ELECTION
The election will take place on Saturday, Jan 4. at Ellendale's Town Hall from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.