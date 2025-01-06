OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is reminding locals of the storm plan in place as the winter storm makes its way across Delmarva.
The town says due to the weather and road conditions, the city offices are closed. Officials say all recreation programs offered today at Ocean City Recreation and Park have been canceled. Also, during this time, the OC Beach Bus Service has been suspended until road conditions improve.
According to the town, the Emergency Services Department continues to monitor the storm and update residents and visitors as services change.
In Delaware, all DART bus services in Kent and Sussex counties are suspended, according to DelDOT. Also, DART Connect in Newark is suspended.