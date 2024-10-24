Boardwalk Arches

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is currently seeking proposals from qualified and experienced vendors to provide restoration and painting of the boardwalk arches and sign towers. 

According to town documents, sealed proposals are due by Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. They are to be sent to the Procurement Office, which is 214A 65th Street, Suite 4-119. The ton says late documents will not be accepted.

The last day for questions is Thursday, Nov. 7, and sealed bids will be opened, read aloud and remanded back to town staff for further review on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. 

The bid documents can be found online.

