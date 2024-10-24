Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Today... There continues to be an increased risk of fire spread into today. Relative humidity are expected to drop into the 25 to 35 percent range across much of the area. These low relative humidity values are combined with west winds around 10 to 15 mph and temperatures in the low to mid 60s, and abundant sunshine. These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area. Relative humidity values will be similar on Saturday, with stronger wind gusts. Burn restrictions may still be in place given the very dry conditions and lack of any recent rainfall.