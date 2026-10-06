This article has been updated with comments from the town as well as the public.
SELBYVILLE, Del. - On Monday night, the Town of Selbyville held a town council meeting to discuss the potential reduction of speed limits within town subdivisions after House Bill 363 was signed into law on Sept. 8.
The newly enacted House Bill 363 states that where there is no special hazard, the speed limit for residential districts is to change to 20 miles per hour, at the discretion of the agency owning the roadway.
For business districts, that change will bring speeds of 25 miles per hour.
Some neighbors in Selbyville say this is something that could enhance safety and therefore be beneficial to the community.
"Slower limits will help as long as people abide by them," says Tammy Neal. "You see a lot of kids out playing. People walking their dogs, or babies, and actually in this one I've seen quite a few out walking their dogs and things and they're not always on the sidewalk."
This comes after the town already made speed limit changes at the intersection of Hudson Road and Lighthouse Road to the Lighthouse Crossing neighborhoods clubhouse. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 miles per hour, according to the town. However, after Hudson Road, the speed limit remains at 50 miles per hour. The change was made after the town's police department conducted a study showing 24 accidents from 2019-2024.
The town says residents and HOA’s in town asked to have their speed limits reduced within their communities as many of the new developments have 25 mph speed limits.
For some neighbors, however, they agree slower speeds could improve safety but also fear that they could egg speeders on.
"I think where there's more houses on 54, 40mph would be fine. You know, on the open areas, you know, I think 50's fine. Anything lower than that would be hard to discipline," says Paul Wollschlager.
Previously under Delaware code, if a local authority wants to undergo a speed limit change, they were required to perform an engineering as well as a traffic investigation.
House Bill 363 changes that language, lowering the administrative and financial burden for municipalities by allowing them to allow a localized speed limit adjustment using a simpler traffic investigation. Which looks at local crash history, volume data, or safety complaints, as opposed to paying for a costly engineering study signed off by an engineer.
While municipalities save money on the study itself, they are still responsible for the physical cost of updating the signs. The law provides a 5-year grace period for agencies to update the signs.
Having been signed by Governor Matt Meyer, the act is effective immediately, but lowered speed limits on these roadways may not be enforced until the agency responsible for the roadway has placed speed limit signs reflecting the new changes.