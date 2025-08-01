SEAFORD, Del.- A traffic stop early Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Dover man after police say they recovered drugs, cash and a loaded gun during a search. The search took place in the parking lot of a Seaford apartment complex.
According to the Seaford Police Department, an officer observed a car fail to stop at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Bridgeville Highway around 1:52 a.m. on July 31. The driver then made what police described as “aggressive maneuvers” before quickly turning into the Seaford Meadows Apartment Complex parking lot.
As the officer activated emergency lights and pulled behind the car, the driver got out and tried to walk away, police said. The officer ordered the man to return to the car. When backup officers arrived, the man again attempted to leave and was stopped a second time. Police said he was unable to provide a credible reason for being at the complex.
Seaford K9 Elk was deployed and alerted to possible illegal narcotics in the car. According to police, a subsequent search turned up a concealed and loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, 4.3 grams of cocaine, amphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia and about $660 in suspected drug money, according to police.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Sherwood Holley of Dover. Police said Holley is legally prohibited from having a gun due to past drug and weapons charges.
Holley was arrested and charged with multiple drug dealing and firearm offenses, along with a traffic charge for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $85,000 cash bail.