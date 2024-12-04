LEWES, Del. - The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has announced adjustments to its sailing schedule for Dec. 4 and 5, due to high wind conditions impacting safe travel.
Canceled Departures:
- December 4:
- 6:00 p.m. departure from Cape May
- 7:45 p.m. departure from Lewes
- December 5:
- 7:00 a.m. departure from Cape May
- 8:45 a.m. departure from Lewes
The ferry service says it is monitoring weather conditions closely and will provide updates on further schedule changes. Passengers are encouraged to check the latest updates on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry website or its social media channels.