DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- A pickup truck caught fire on May 10 after dry vegetation came into contact with a hot engine and exhaust components, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters from the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company were called around 5:59 p.m. to the 4900 block of Maiden Forest Road for a truck fire involving a 2003 Ford F-150.
Investigators said the driver was operating the truck in a field with tall, dry vegetation when smoke was seen coming from the engine. After stopping to check the truck, the driver found a small fire and called 911.
The fire started in the engine compartment and was ruled accidental, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The agency says 15 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Damage to the truck is estimated at $6,000.