President Donald Trump has pardoned more than 1,500 individuals, including four men from Delmarva connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, in one of his first actions during his second term.
Kevin and Hunter Seefried, a father and son from Laurel, are among the pardoned.
Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, while Hunter Seefried was accused of clearing glass from a broken window.
Both men were convicted of multiple charges, including unlawfully entering a restricted building. They had already served their sentences before receiving the pardons.
Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton, was also convicted for his involvement in the Capitol breach. His charges included disorderly conduct in a restricted area. Like the Seefrieds, Schaefer had completed his sentence prior to being pardoned.
Carlos Ayala of Salisbury, accused of climbing police barricades and waving a flag inside the Capitol, also received a pardon. Ayala, unlike the others, had not yet gone to trial.
While the pardons do not undo time already served by the Seefrieds and Schaefer, Ayala will avoid both trial and potential sentencing.