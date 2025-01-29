MILTON, Del. - After more than a year of waiting, Twin Branch Winery is a step closer to reopening its doors.
The owners recently celebrated passing a crucial sprinkler inspection and securing a conditional use permit, both key requirements for the winery’s revival.
General Manager Katie Hart expressed relief and optimism, saying, “We’re just very excited to kind of get past the biggest hurdle and get toward the next step into reopening.”
However, the process is not yet complete. The winery still needs approval for its site plans from Sussex County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as clearance from the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Hart noted that despite the downtime, the winery has been busy behind the scenes, including launching a new website.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve been doing,” Hart said. “We’ve done a lot of work to prepare for being open again.”
A vote on the site plan is scheduled for February 5th, when the Planning and Zoning Commission will review the proposal.
If all goes as planned, Twin Branch Winery hopes to welcome customers back soon after nearly 14 months of preparation and setbacks.