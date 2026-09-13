DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Two Delaware men were arrested early Sunday after a disorderly incident outside a Dewey Beach business that involved a physical altercation and alleged threats, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department.
Police said officers were in the 2000 block of Coastal Highway when they encountered an intoxicated and disorderly man who had reportedly become hostile inside the Starboard restaurant and was removed by security staff.
The man, identified by police as 24-year-old Ezra Pendleton from Lincoln, continued acting disorderly outside the business, yelling profanities and causing nearby patrons to move away, according to police.
As officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, a second man, identified as 22-year-old Oliver Barnes from Milford, initially tried to calm Pendleton, police said. A physical altercation then broke out between the two men.
Police said officers repeatedly ordered both men to comply. Pendleton did not follow the commands, prompting an officer to deploy a department-issued taser. He was then taken into custody.
During Pendleton’s arrest, Barnes allegedly interfered with officers and made physical contact with one of them while refusing repeated commands to step back, according to police. An officer then deployed a taser on Barnes, who was also taken into custody.
Police said their investigation found that Pendleton allegedly made threatening statements toward a member of the business’ security staff before he was removed from the establishment. According to police, the statements included references to having previously shot someone and threats to do so again.
Barnes was issued criminal summonses for offensive touching and disorderly conduct and was released on his own recognizance, police said.
Pendleton was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned through the Delaware Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $2,200 unsecured bond, according to police.
No serious injuries were reported.