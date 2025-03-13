MILFORD, Del.- According to police, two men opened fire in a Milford neighborhood last month, hitting a parked car. Both suspects were arrested this week.
It happened on Feb. 24 near West Street and NW 2nd Street. No one was hurt, but detectives found bullet damage at the scene.
After an investigation, police identified 20-year-old Emanuel D. McCrea-Mosley of Milford and 21-year-old Dwayne Wiltbank of Lincoln as suspects.
McCrea-Mosley is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and conspiracy. A judge set his bail at $152,000 cash, and he was taken to the Department of Correction.
Wiltbank is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree assault and conspiracy. He was also wanted for a probation violation. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $62,000 cash bail, and also had an active Violation of Probation, where he was committed to DOC on $23,000 cash bail.