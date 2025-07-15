MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two people after a drug investigation led to the discovery of large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in a Milford home where three children were present.
On July 12, members of the Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Valley Drive. Investigators said the search followed an inquiry into 41-year-old Garron Wescott, of Ellendale, for allegedly distributing illegal drugs from the home.
During the search, Wescott and 31-year-old Jasman Gibbs, of Milford, were detained. Troopers said they found about 177.5 grams of fentanyl, nearly 945 grams of cocaine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia inside the residence.
Wescott was charged with multiple felonies, including:
- Three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity
- Conspiracy
- Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug offense with children in the home
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $129,500 cash bond. Gibbs was charged with conspiracy and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.