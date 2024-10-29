MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police arrest 18-year-old and 16-year-old during a traffic stop for having two guns in the car and driving with an invalid license.
On Oct. 25, Milford Police conducted a traffic stop on North DuPont Blvd near Milford Harrington Highway and the driver, Zion Demby, 18-years-old, did not possess a valid license.
During the investigation, officers found that a 16-year-old passenger from Georgetown was carrying a loaded .380-caliber handgun and a .25-caliber gun was found in the car.
Demby faces charges, including firearm possession during a felony, with bond set at $10,001. The 16-year-old was charged with multiple gun offenses and is held at the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $52,000 bond.