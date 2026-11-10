GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 71-year-old man from Georgetown has won his second major Delaware Lottery prize of 2026, bringing his total winnings this year to $400,000.
According to the Delaware Lottery, the man recently won the $300,000 top prize playing the WIN BIG instant game after previously winning $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket earlier this year.
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed his latest prize at Delaware Lottery headquarters Nov. 5.
"I feel blessed about how lucky I've been recently," the winner told the Delaware Lottery.
The man said said he is considering using some of his winnings to pay off debt and saving the rest.
"I'll play it safe with the money and be smart about it," he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Georgetown Quick Stop, located at 22079 DuPont Blvd.
The WIN BIG instant game costs $30 per ticket and offers a top prize of $300,000.
According to the Delaware Lottery, three of the game's original four top prizes had been claimed as of Nov. 6, leaving one top prize remaining at that time.
This comes after a $1 million Powerball winning ticket being sold in Georgetown. On Nov. 2, the Delaware Lottery confirmed the sale. However, as of Nov. 10, the winnings have not been claimed.