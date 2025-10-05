HARBESON, Del. — Two people were injured Saturday morning after a three-car crash at the intersection of John P. Healy Drive and Indian Mission Road in Harbeson, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:13 a.m. for reports of a collision involving a white Ford Crown Victoria, a blue Chevrolet pickup, and a white GMC Sierra. Responders from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and Sussex County Paramedics arrived to find significant damage to all three vehicles.
Firefighters and medics worked to stabilize the vehicles and patients, control traffic, and clear debris and fluids from the roadway. Firefighters say two people were reportedly injured and transported to nearby medical facilities for further evaluation.
The Delaware State Fire Police closed Indian Mission Road during the response to assist with traffic control.