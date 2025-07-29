ANGOLA, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Salisbury man and a Delmar woman Sunday night after a pursuit ended in a crash.
Troopers said a patrol officer spotted a Toyota GR86 speeding eastbound on John J. Williams Highway near Banks Road at about 9:14 p.m. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez Sepulveda of Salisbury, allegedly ignored a traffic stop, turned off the car’s headlights, and continued southbound on Sloan Road. The car overturned after failing to go around a curve.
Rodriguez Sepulveda and his passenger, 19-year-old Tina Berry of Delmar, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers said Berry initially claimed she was driving, but investigators determined Rodriguez Sepulveda was behind the wheel during the pursuit.
Both were released from the hospital, arrested and taken to Troop 7. Charges include:
Jeremy Rodriguez Sepulveda
Provide false statement to law enforcement with intent to delay/hinder investigation of a felony (felony)
Disregard a police officer signal (felony)
Conspiracy second degree (felony)
Reckless driving
Driving without a valid license
Multiple traffic violations
Tina Berry
Provide false statement to law enforcement with intent to delay/hinder investigation of a felony (felony)
Conspiracy second degree (felony)
Both were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on their own recognizance.