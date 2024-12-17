MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming Canada goose hunting season in the state’s Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Zone which includes Wicomico and Worcester County.
The agency says the season will be split into two segments. The first will take place from Dec. 20 through Jan. 4, 2025, and the second, Jan. 15 through Feb. 1, 2025. Hunters are allowed a daily bag limit of two geese, with a possession limit of six geese, which is three times the daily bag limit.
According to the agency, Hunters can purchase licenses, stamps, and permits online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Department of Natural Resources Service Center, or through one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents across the state.