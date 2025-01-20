ELLENDALE, Del. – A bold thief stole not one but two campers from the same property in Greenwood according to Delaware State Police, but now an arrest has been made in the case. Leon Leager, a 39-year-old man from Ellendale, Delaware, has been arrested in connection with the theft.
On January 12, 2025, at around 11:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Blacksmith Shop Road in Greenwood after receiving a report about the theft. Investigators determined that on January 10, someone in a black pickup truck stole a 28-foot Keystone Kodiak camper. The following day, January 11, the same suspect, also in a black pickup, stole a 32-foot Prowler camper from the same location.
Through their investigation, detectives identified Leon Leager as the suspect and found the stolen Prowler camper, which had been damaged after the theft. Authorities are still looking for the stolen Keystone Kodiak camper.
Leager was arrested on January 15, 2025, and charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and trespassing. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $10,150 unsecured bond.
The charges against Leager include:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief, $5,000 or more (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen Keystone Kodiak camper is encouraged to contact Detective K. Perry at (302) 752-3793, send a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.