LEWES, Del. — Sussex Academy seniors Shannon McLaughlin and Brianna Sordi have been recognized as Secretary of Education Scholars for their outstanding work ethic, dedication and achievements.
“We are incredibly proud of Shannon and Brianna for all they have accomplished in high school. This well-earned recognition is a testament to their dedication and hard work, both in and out of the classroom,” said Head of School Kyle Bentley.
Shannon McLaughlin, daughter of Jim and Maureen McLaughlin of Lewes, is a competitive dancer and student leader, she has excelled in academics, summer jobs and community service, according to the school. Shannon plans to major in chemistry and is considering her college options.
Brianna Sordi, daughter of Mark and Roxanne Sordi of Lewes, plans to pursue a career in physical therapy, with hopes to pursue a major in kinesiology or exercise science before earning a doctorate.
The Delaware Secretary of Education Scholars program has honored top students annually since 1984. The number of scholars from each school is determined by enrollment, and selections are made based on academic excellence and community service.
A recognition event for all Secretary of Education Scholars will take place on April 7.