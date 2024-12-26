MILLSBORO, Del. — The Delaware State Police is working to determine the cause of a crash early Wednesday morning near the Wawa on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24). Emergency crews responded near the Wawa.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit were all dispatched to the scene, with additional assistance from the Lewes Fire Department.
The crash involved a motorhome pulling a utility trailer with a golf cart, which was traveling west, and a grey Toyota RAV4 traveling east. The collision caused damage to both vehicles and scattered debris across the roadway.
Crews worked to stabilize the vehicles, clear fluids and debris, assist patients, and manage traffic. The Delaware State Fire Police temporarily closed John J. Williams Highway, including the Taormina Square access lane, to ensure safety during the cleanup and investigation.
No update on the injury status of the people involved.