NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware is breaking ground on a new building named in honor of former President Joe Biden, recognizing his connection to the university as an alumnus.
Biden, who graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965, joined university officials and other leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony on the South Green, where the approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be built.
Biden Hall will be located between Morris Library and Robinson Hall and will serve as the new home of the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration.
According to the university, the building is intended to serve as an interdisciplinary hub for the social sciences, bringing together faculty, staff, students and community partners for teaching, research and public engagement.
The project is being made possible through donations and funding from the state of Delaware.
Biden Hall is scheduled to open in fall 2029.