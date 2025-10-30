DELAWARE- University of Delaware alum Elena Delle Donne will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026, the organization announced Thursday.
The Wilmington native joins a star-studded class that includes fellow standout players Candace Parker, Isabelle Fijalkowski and Amaya Valdemoro; legendary WNBA and Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve; longtime Kirkwood Community College coach Kim Muhl; ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke; and the late Barbara Kennedy-Dixon, who is being honored posthumously.
The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, June 27, 2026, at The Tennessee Theatre.
Delle Donne, one of the most decorated athletes in University of Delaware history, helped elevate the Fightin’ Blue Hens women’s basketball program to national prominence. During her college career from 2009 to 2013, she averaged 26.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, setting 45 school records and finishing with 3,039 career points — currently ninth on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list said the school.
She led Delaware to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and 2013, including a trip to the Sweet 16 her senior season. In 2013, UD said she was named the Honda National Player of the Year and was a three-time All-American and Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.
Beyond her dominance on the court, Delle Donne was a standout in the classroom as a two-time Capital One National Academic All-American of the Year and CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
"We are honored to pay tribute to eight distinguished legends of this exceptional sport," WBHOF President Dana Hart said. "They exemplify the highest standards in women's basketball and have made substantial contributions to the sport, along with shaping the game's historical trajectory."
After being selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2013 WNBA Draft, Delle Donne quickly made an impact, earning Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to become a two-time league MVP (2015 and 2019), win a WNBA championship with the Washington Mystics in 2019, and earn seven All-Star selections.
Delle Donne also represented Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she helped bring home a gold medal.
UD said she officially retired from professional basketball on April 4, 2025, and currently serves as a special advisor to Monumental Basketball, the parent company of the Mystics. She is also the first managing director of the USA 3x3 Women’s National Team.